Montano-Shea Funeral Home
5 Steele Rd
New Hartford, CT 06098
860-379-2897
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Montano-Shea Funeral Home
5 Steele Rd
New Hartford, CT 06098
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope, formerly Immaculate Conception Church,
New Hartford, CT
Edward J. Dalpe Sr.

Edward J. Dalpe Sr. Obituary
BARKHAMSTED DALPE – Edward J. Dalpe, Sr., 74, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020 at home. He was the loving husband of Bernadette (Turcotte) Dalpe. Born May 9, 1945 in Bristol; the son of the late Leo and Rose (Ashline) Dalpe. Friends may call on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 5 Steele Road, New Hartford from 5 -7 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Our Lady of Hope, formerly Immaculate Conception Church, New Hartford at 11am. For the full obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.montano-shea.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made as indicated in the full obituary.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 28, 2020
