Edward J. Gentino, Jr., 91, of Wethersfield, CT passed peacefully on April 19, 2020 with sons Steven and Robert by his side. Born on September 16, 1928 in Hartford to Edward and Marguerite Gentino, Ed graduated Buckley High in 1946 where he played football, served as class president, chaired Student Council and National Honor Society, and later chaired Buckley High Alumni Assoc. where he helped create scholarship awards still in effect today. The next 4 years at the prestigious Wharton School of Finance, Univ. of Pennsylvania changed his life: he learned to play bridge, graduated with a B.S. in Economics, and most importantly, met his beautiful bride Marjorie Jean Kissinger of Atlantic City whom he married in 1951. Shortly after graduation, Ed enlisted and served 3 years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and achieved the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Ed and Marge then moved to Wethersfield and raised 4 boys: William, Edward III, Robert, and Steven. In 1953, Ed joined Travelers Insurance Co. as a Life and Health Underwriter, retiring 34 years later as a Corporate Secretary. He managed the Travelers Little League team for 12 years and later immersed himself in umpiring at Little League, Senior League, American Legion, Twilight League, and High Schools. Among his honors were CT Little League Sr. Umpire in Chief, 1981 Big League World Series, 1983 Little League World Series where he had the honor of umpiring behind home plate for the Opening Ceremonies and 1984 Jr. League World Series. Ed's other passion was duplicate bridge. For nearly 50 years, Ed taught bridge and ran weekly duplicate bridge games for town recreational departments in Wethersfield, Rocky Hill, Newington, Glastonbury, Vernon, Meriden, Ellington, and Middletown. He served as president of the American Bridge Teachers Assoc., created the ABTA Master Teacher designation, and presided over 2 national conventions in Albuquerque and Miami. As onboard bridge director, Ed and Marge traveled the world together on 105 cruises from 9 - 63 days and, at the request of the Russian Bridge Federation, traveled to Moscow and St Petersburg to teach bridge. Ed earned over 500 Master Points competing in bridge tournaments with his bridge partner/dear friend Dave Doolittle. Ed loved America, his Italian/Sicilian heritage, the Yankees, the Giants, UConn women's basketball, the Planetary Society, and watching his sons play sports. Most of all, he loved his family. He is predeceased by Marge, his loving wife for 60 years, and his two oldest beloved sons William and Edward III, but survived by his sons Robert Gentino of Los Angeles and Steven Gentino of Wethersfield, his cherished grandchildren Eric, Stacey, Jonathan, Bryce, and Max, his very special great-grandson William, and his daughters-in-law Laurie and Tina. Burial with Military Honors was private and at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be planned in the fall. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020