DAD!!! POPS!!! My heart is breaking, and I miss you so much! You were a farmer for so many years, retiring 3 years ago. You worked so hard for so many years to ensure that many families had food. You were most gracious at your farm stand. In other words, if someone didn't have the funds, you always told them to not worry about it. You went above and beyond! I am proud to be your daughter, and I am proud of all the folks you have helped throughout the community. Pops, you have always been an honest and caring and giving man. You raised me the same way. I'm proud to be your daughter, and I love you! Dad! Dad! Dad! I love you!

Janet

Father