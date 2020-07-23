1/1
Edward J. Graczewski
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heaven needed another farmer, so Eddie hopped on one of his John Deere tractors and plowed through the gates of Heaven. Edward John Graczewski, 84, of Southwick, MA, the beloved husband of 64 years to Dolores, passed unexpectedly on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Born in Scitico, CT, on the family farm on February 10, 1936, he was the son of the late John and Helen (Kozikowski) Graczewski. After residing in Suffield, CT for many years, he moved to Southwick, MA to farm. He was a stellar farmer in his community, and folks came from near and far to purchase his fruits and vegetables. Eddie enjoyed outdoor activities, namely, farming. He lived in those fields on one of his many John Deere tractors, planting, cropping, harvesting, and reseeding. From sunup to sundown, that's exactly where you could find him. Besides his beloved wife, Dolores, Eddie is survived by his adoring and loving daughter, Janet Blakely and her husband Chris; his son, Edward John Graczewski, Jr., and, "the little one," his beautiful and cherished granddaughter, Nicole Graczewski. Eddie was predeceased by his brothers, Dominick, Thomas, and Steven, and his sisters, Jennie and Statia. He is survived by his sister Sophie Pabis and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be Sunday July 26th from 1-4 pm at the Firtion-Adams Funeral Service, 76 Broad Street, Westfield. The funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southwick Fire Department/Ambulance, 15 Depot Street, Southwick, MA 01077. "For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So, then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord's. Romans 14:8" We hand you over to the Lord where you are now at peace in His kingdom to live freely, happily, and we shine always on your back. Firtionadams.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Firtion-Adams Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Firtion-Adams Funeral Service
76 Broad Street
Westfield, MA 01085
(413) 562-6244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
July 23, 2020
My favorite uncle! Thank you for our Vermont trips we had so much fun! I loved helping you at the farm stand and i am gonna miss your joking around! Love you
Sharon
Family
July 23, 2020
The Spirited Grace Lily Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 23, 2020
Eddie, to your Family and Friends, I'm so very sorry to hear about your passing away so suddenly. Please accept our deepest sympathy and sincere condolences for Dolores, Eddie Jr, Janet and your entire Family. Eddie will be truly missed by everyone. We are all wishing your Family peace and Prayers are this most difficult time. God Bless you all.
Thomas Chuilli, Barbara, Danielle and Thomas Maruca
Ludlow Mass and Bluffton SC.
Barbara Maruca
Friend
July 23, 2020
Eddie, you’ll always be remembered as the guy with the quick humorous quip. I for one will never forget the time you told me that you were delivering 2 mean goats to my home for the kids. I fell for that hook, line and sinker! Even though we’ve been gone from Southwick for 10 years you’ll always be our dear friend. Dave and Judy Girotti
Judy Girotti
Friend
July 22, 2020
Dang, what a loving and giving man. Ed, RIP, for you are well known and well loved!
George
Friend
July 22, 2020
Freind, Mentor, Amazing Humor, heart as big as bull & as strong as a JD tractor. You will plow your way thru the pearly gates.... gone but never forgotten
Cornie
Friend
July 22, 2020
Eddie, thank you for being a stellar man and knowing me through all the years to marry your daughter.
Chris
Family
July 22, 2020

ED! A stellar farmer and we will miss you! God Speed Ed!!
Lori Dotty
Friend
July 22, 2020
y condolences to the entire Graczewski family at this difficult time. You were the world to Eddie, he loved you all and he will be greatly missed.
Amy
Friend
July 22, 2020
DAD!!! POPS!!! My heart is breaking, and I miss you so much! You were a farmer for so many years, retiring 3 years ago. You worked so hard for so many years to ensure that many families had food. You were most gracious at your farm stand. In other words, if someone didn't have the funds, you always told them to not worry about it. You went above and beyond! I am proud to be your daughter, and I am proud of all the folks you have helped throughout the community. Pops, you have always been an honest and caring and giving man. You raised me the same way. I'm proud to be your daughter, and I love you! Dad! Dad! Dad! I love you!
Janet
Father
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved