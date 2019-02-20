Home

Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
(860) 225-8464
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
31 Biruta St.
New Britain, CT
View Map
Edward J. Kalentkowski Obituary
Edward J. Kalentkowski, 90, lifelong resident of New Britain passed away on Monday (Feb. 18, 2019) after a period of declining health. He was born in New Britain, to the Simon and Stanislawa (Buzanowski) Kalentkowski. He was the husband of the late Jennie (Iskra) Kalentkowski to whom he was married to for 44 years. Prior to his retirement Ed was a postal carrier in the city of New Britain for 35 years. Ed served his country in the US Army during the Korean War.He is survived by his children Edward (Kathy) Kalentkowski, Joyce (Gary) Turek, his grandchildren Kristen Gauvin, Megan (Chris) Marchand, Alyssa Kalentkowski and fiancé (Chris), Patrick (Melissa) Turek, Matthew (Bianca) Kalentkowski, Heather (Mark) Mahan and his great grandson Liam, his sister, Cecelia McInerney and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife he was predeceased by his sisters Sophia, Pauline (Samul) and brothers Raymond, Aloysius and Stanley.Funeral services will be held Friday (Feb. 22) start at 9:00 AM from the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at Holy Cross Church 31 Biruta St. New Britain. Burial will follow with military honors in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday (Feb. 21) from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Monsignor Bojnowski 50 Pulaski St. New Britain, CT 06053.To send a condolence, please visit to the family please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com

Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 20, 2019
