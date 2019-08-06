Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Damien of Molokai Parish, St. Gabriel Church
379 Broad St
Windsor, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Mikol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Mikol


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. Mikol Obituary
Edward J. Mikol, 99, of Windsor, beloved husband of the late Jean (Murzen) Mikol, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at his home. He was born in Hartford on June 21,1920, son of Nellie (Bzdon) Paleski and Adam Paleski. He was raised in Suffield and graduated from Suffield High School. Edward proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was employed for many years as a helicopter blade assembler for Kaman and retired as the custodian at Windsor High School. After retirement, Edward spent his time volunteering for the Men's Shelter, Meals on Wheels, and the Windsor Food Bank. He was a quiet man who loved his children and grandchildren. Edward is survived by his daughter, Lorraine Costello of Windsor; his sons, David Mikol and his wife Irene of East Berlin, and Thomas Mikol of East Windsor; his grandchildren, Katherine Korineck and her husband Joseph, Christopher Mikol, and Elizabeth Mikol; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Stacia Turek and Adele Janik; and two brothers, Joseph Paleski and Stanley Paleski. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 7, 5-8 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 8, 10 a.m., at St. Damien of Molokai Parish, St. Gabriel Church, 379 Broad St., Windsor. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, his family would like donations to be made to St. Damien of Molokai Parish, St. Gabriel Church, 379 Broad St., Windsor, CT 06095. For on-line condolences, or to share a memory with the family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Download Now