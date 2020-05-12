Edward J. Pajor
Edward J. Pajor, 95, beloved Father, Grandfather Great Grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away on May 8, 2020. He was the son of the late John and Katherine (Janik) Pajor. Edward was predeceased by his devoted wife, Mary (Pollock) Pajor, his daughter Janice Pajor and his 5 sisters and 4 brothers. Edward worked as a carpenter for Pratt and Whitney for 38 years until his retirement. He was also a fireman for the Kensington Volunteer Fire Department. He loved gardening, baking, cooking and watching the Red Sox and UCONN girls basketball. He will be dearly missed by his sons Mark (Carrie), Alan (Brenda) and his daughter Dianne (George) Maslowski. He also leaves his seven cherished grandchildren, Jaclyn, Ryan, Jeremy, Alex (Michelle), Tanner Pajor and Kayla and Mitchel Maslowski. He also leaves behind his five great-grandchildren, Derek, Kevin, Andrew, Kaden and Colton along with several nephews, nieces and friends. A special thank you to his niece Ellen Calderone for her help and support. His funeral will be private. New Britain Memorial Sagarino Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 12, 2020
My condolences to you and yours. Diane and George
John Narus
Friend
