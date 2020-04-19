|
Edward J. Ryan, Jr., of Torrington, CT, died on April 13, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. Ed was born on March 31, 1941, in Torrington Connecticut, the son of Edward J. Ryan, Sr. and Margaret Nora (Murphy) Ryan. His genealogy goes back to Tipperary and Clare. A graduate of Torrington High School Class of 1959, where he was a member of the varsity swim team from 1955-1959, and where he excelled in the 100 yard Backstroke. He later graduated from American International College with a BS in Accounting. Ed was the co-owner of "The Oxford Shop" in Torrington for many years along with his former wife, JoAnn Mettling Ryan. He continued to work in retail until his retirement. During his retirement he worked for the Hartford Courant, delivering papers. A caring friend, Ed was always there for the people he loved. An avid runner, Ed participated in many road races throughout the years, including the Litchfield Hills Road Race where his family would proudly cheer him on. He loved to attend antique car shows, spend time outdoors and visit with loving family. Ed is survived by two daughters - Melanie Ryan O'Leary, her husband Dan O'Leary and their son Danny O'Leary - who was his pride and joy, - Lauren Ryan, her husband Silas Byrne and their daughters Margaret and Rose Ryan-Byrne. Ed also is survived by two brothers - David Ryan and his wife Dale, William Ryan and his wife Priscilla; the extended Mettling family, along with several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Please consider memorial contributions in Ed's memory to the Hartford HealthCare COVID-19 Fund https://shar.es/aHeGbq This fund has been setup to help assist colleagues, patients, and community with food, accommodations, and other support. Money raised through the Hartford HealthCare COVID-19 Fund will be dispersed to Hartford HealthCare organizations as needed. Condolences may be sent to Ed's family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020