Edward J. Temple, of Hartford and Wethersfield, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on May 9, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital at the age of 92. He was born in Waterbury, CT. on April 2, 1928, the son of Edward J. Temple Sr and Eileen Leary Temple. When his mother died shortly after his birth, he was taken in by his great aunt Nora Leary Roche and her family who provided a stable and loving environment. During his childhood he spent several years living at a CCC camp and attending a one-room schoolhouse before moving to Hartford and graduating from Hartford Public High School in 1945. A serious and hard-working student, he was awarded the prestigious Pratt Scholarship to Yale University where he earned a degree in Chemical Engineering in 1949. His time at Yale remained a cherished memory for the rest of his life. While in college, he also met the love of his life, Arlene Leary of West Hartford. They were married in 1951 and started a family soon after. Ed was working for Plax Corporation as a plastics engineer when the Korean Conflict began. He joined the U.S Army Chemical Corp in 1953, supporting the war effort as a 1st lieutenant until 1955 when he returned to Plax and his growing family. The family moved to Wethersfield in 1956. During his career at Plax (later Monsanto), Ed earned patents for packaging solutions and travelled widely as an expert in his field. When the company was sold, he started his second career as a real estate agent in Wethersfield. He finally retired when he was 81 years old. While raising their 4 children in Wethersfield, Ed and Arlene were very active in church, school, and community activities. Ed was involved in planning and financing for The Church of the Incarnation and was a reader at mass for many years. In recognition of his service to the parish, he was awarded the St. Joseph Medal presented by the Archbishop of Hartford. He volunteered as a reader for CRIS Radio for the Blind. For many years he was a volunteer for Hartford County 4-H. He enjoyed singing with the Silk City Barbershop Chorus for several years. He and Arlene were lifetime members of the Irish American Home Society and very proud of their Irish heritage. He always loved reading and remained fascinated with how things worked until he died. After their children grew up, Ed and Arlene enjoyed travelling in the US and abroad. They were lucky to visit Ireland, England, France, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Mexico, and many more destinations. Ed and Arlene moved to Avery Heights in 2015. The family would like to thank the companions, aides, nurses, maintenance personnel, and administrative staff for their help and kindness over the past years. Ed is survived by his wife, Arlene Leary Temple, his son Daniel Temple of NY, his daughters Kathleen Temple of CT, Patricia Temple of VA, and Noreen Temple Walsh of CT. He is also survived by his 2 grandsons Timothy Walsh and Casey Walsh and his granddaughter Cailyn Walsh. He LOVED being their grandfather. He was predeceased by his sister, Eileen Temple Rupf and his favorite cousin, John Roche. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hartford County 4-H Camp in Marlborough CT at https://tinyurl.com/DonateHC4H or Corpus Christi School in Wethersfield. For a more compete obituary or to extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 15, 2020.