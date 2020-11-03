Edward J Tighe 54 of Tolland CT was killed in a tragic work accident on Thursday October 29, 2020. Born April 10, 1966 in Manchester CT. Son of the late Edward J Tighe and Betty Hill of Manchester. He lived in Manchester most of his life and served in the U.S. Army from 1983 to 1986 as PFC Co C 34th Engr Bn. He worked for Powerscreen New England of South Windsor CT for over 18 years. Ed will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He leaves his loving wife Lisa Trueman Tighe of CT, a stepson Kevin Trueman, grandson Charlie Trueman, stepdaughter Kelly Trueman all of CT and daughter Jaimie LaRue. Sisters Amy Coniam of CT and her husband Chris, Cindy Kunsman of FL. Nieces Kara Dodd of FL, Sara Coniam of CT and Nephew Kevin Coniam of CT and many cousins. Also his extended family at Powerscreen and his many longtime Friends. Ed was a loyal, hardworking, family man and friend who could always be depended on and spoke his mind in plain truths. He enjoyed his job, motorcycling, snowmobiling, camping, skiing and being with his friends and family. He loved his country and was a true Patriot. He will be missed. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday November 7th, Noon-4:00 PM at Sun Valley, 51 Old Springfield Rd, Stafford Springs CT.



