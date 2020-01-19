Hartford Courant Obituaries
Edward J. Topor, of Avon formerly of Hartford, died Monday, January 13, 2020. Born in West Springfield MA, after moving to Hartford in 1946 Ed worked at Pratt & Whitney and Royal Typewriter. Ed was a US Army Veteran of WWII and was active in the . Ed could live on his terms right to the end thanks to, Avon Health Center for his care, Season's Hospice for their partnership and Vic Bible as he Conservator of Estate as well as Sharon Gauthier as Conservator of Person. Funeral services will be Tuesday (1/21/2020) at 1 p.m. graveside in St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, 420 Kings Hwy, West Springfield. Donations in his memory may be made to your local . Molloy Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 19, 2020
