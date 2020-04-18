Home

Edward J. Topor Obituary
Edward J. Topor, 100, husband of the late Mary Topor (2015), entered into eternal peace Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at The Suffield House. Born in Chicopee, MA, Ed was a son of the late Stanley and Mary (Dymski) Topor. He lived in Windsor Locks all his life and was a Hairstylist and former owner of Edward's Beauty Salon which he operated for 35 years before retiring. In his free time, Ed was an avid golfer. He is survived by three children, Donald Topor and his partner Antoinette Pequita of Suffield, David Topor and his wife Melinda of Georgia, JoAnn Boyd and her husband Bryan of Windsor Locks, two sisters, Stella Stroiney of Windsor Locks, Evelyn Sredzienski and her husband Edward, two brothers, Albin Topor and Stanley Topor Jr. both of Windsor Locks. He also leaves seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Services are private with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Windsor Locks. To leave online condolences, please visit www.WindsorLocksfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 18, 2020
