Edward J. Walsh, 87, of Wethersfield, husband of Beverly (Colwick) Walsh, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born in Hartford, he was the son of the late Edmund and Anna Walsh. Ed was a graduate of New Britain High School class of 1951. He served his country in the US Army for two years stationed at Governors Island in New York with the First Army Headquarters. Ed later graduated with honors from the Hartford Institute of Accounting, as well as the American Bankers Association National Graduate Trust School at Northwestern University in Illinois in 1975. Ed worked in the banking industry for thirty three years beginning with CBT-Hartford, then New Britain National Bank and later Bank of America, retiring as Assistant Vice President and Trust Officer. He then worked part time for Olson Mobeck Investment Firm in Rocky Hill. While employed by New Britain National Bank, Ed served as treasurer of the New Britain Institute, which encompassed the New Britain Library, Art Museum and Children's Library. For many years he also was the trustee for the Andrew J. Sloper Musical Fund which sponsored various soloist performances with the New Britain Symphony. Ed was an active member of First Lutheran Church of the Reformation in New Britain, where he served on the church council. He was also a former Treasurer of the Jaycees of New Britain and a Corporator of the New Britain Boys Club. Ed enjoyed singing and playing his guitar for sing-a-longs with family and friends as well as for personal enjoyment. In retirement he read and kept a critique of hundreds of books, many from the Wethersfield Library. Ed loved vacationing in different states and countries, but most of all he relished the time spent at a little family cottage on Lake Bashan in Connecticut swimming, water skiing and playing board games with his children. Ed was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather. Besides his wife Beverly, he leaves two daughters, Robin Curtis and her husband David of Rocky Hill, and Randi Walsh of Fall River, MA; a granddaughter, Holly Curtis of New York City; several nieces and nephews as well as his cousin Eileen (Zisk) Long and husband Albert of Cape Cod, MA. Edward was predeceased by two brothers, Patrick and Thomas Walsh, and a sister, Anna Mae Beckwith. The family would like to thank Ed's caregivers both in-home and at Ledgecrest Healthcare Center in Berlin, with a particular acknowledgment of Syreeta who lived with the Walsh family for several years. Private funeral services and burial with military honors will be at Rose Hill Memorial Park. There are no calling hours. A Memorial service will be held at a future date at First Lutheran Church. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Lutheran Church, 77 Franklin Square, New Britain, CT 06051 or to your local community food bank. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.