Edward John "EJ" Archacki, Jr., 65, of New Hartford, beloved husband and soul mate of Sherryll (Shaw) Archacki, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home with his loving wife by his side. He was born July 8, 1955 in Southington, to Lottie (Rajewicz) Archacki of Bristol and the late Edward J. Archacki, Sr. and had lived in Bristol prior to moving to New Hartford 20 years ago. He worked at Pratt and Whitney for over 42 years, first as a machinist and then retiring as a Facilities Mechanic. EJ was a member of the IAM Local 1746 Union and the Bristol Fish and Game Club. He was a nature lover and enjoyed every outdoor activity especially cross country skiing, fishing, canoeing, biking, hiking and gardening. On his gentleman's farm, EJ accomplished his lifelong dream of growing Christmas trees for family and friends. He also grew pumpkins for Halloween, vegetables, and many different varieties of beautiful flowers. His infectious smile, wonderful laugh, charming ways, kindness, and generosity helped him to make friends wherever he went. Besides his wife, he leaves his mother, two sons Edward J. Archacki III (Elizabeth) and Michael A. Archacki (Irene), and daughter, Kathryn M. Duchene (Damien), step-daughter, Erin Carrubba (Ryan) and step-son, Joshua Levix. He also leaves his sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Brian Cayer. He will be missed by his 9 grandchildren Veronica, Vanessa, and Nathan Archacki, Anthony and Julianna Duchene, Gavin and Logan Carrubba, Jayden Levix and Adonis Fine, and his niece, Jessica Stifel (John) and nephew, Benjamin Cayer (Jolie), and his 3 great nieces and 1 great nephew. He will also be very missed by his many friends including Dorie and Rich Clayton. Services will be private. Please visit EJ's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
