Edward John Hickey Jr.
1940 - 2020
Edward John Hickey Jr, (Woody, EJ, Dad, Grandpa Harley) 79, of Burlington, passed peacefully with his daughter, Peaches Miller, at his side on April 16, 2020. He was born September 19, 1940 to the late Edward J. and Vivian (Clark) Hickey. He was a graduate of both Litchfield High School and the "university" of Paris Island. Woody was a proud Marine, enlisting at the age of 17. His dedicated service earned him a place on The Litchfield Vietnam War Monument, located on the Litchfield Town Green. EJ retired from The Connecticut State Police, assigned to Troop B. He served most of his police career as the Resident State Trooper of New Hartford. Woody volunteered on the New Hartford Ambulance, Fire and Snowmobile Rescue. Once retired, Woody owned and operated The Silverbrook Bar, "The Best Little Honky Tonk this side of the River". He also worked security at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida. Woody's passions were riding his Harley, country music, and his log house that he built in the woods. He was a member of the American Legion Post #28 and CSEA Union Chapter # 414. Woody leaves a son, Albert S. Hickey, of Torrington, a daughter, Peaches, and a grandson Michael Miller ll, whom he called Scooter, of Avon. In addition to his children, Woody leaves his sister Donna Gautieri and her husband Daniel, his niece, Michele, his nephew Glen, Glen's children, Godchild, Charlene George Donaghy; as well as several beloved cousins. Memorial donations may be made to the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches Inc. Main Office P.O. Box 2000, Boys Ranch, FL 32064 or The Salvation Army. The Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon is caring for his arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Community Funeral Homes
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
8606738610
