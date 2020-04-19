|
|
Edward John Patrizzi, 84, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020. He was the loving husband of Carmel (Lisotto) Patrizzi. Born in Hartford on September 14, 1935, he was the son of the late Andrew and Rose (DeRago) Patrizzi. Ed was a graduate of Wethersfield High School and received a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Hartford. He proudly served in both the Army and Air National Guards and was later a member of the Army Reserves. He retired as an Administrative Sales Manager from Southern New England Telephone after 24 years of service. Upon retirement, he founded Simply Silhouettes, a family run business. He was an avid sports fan and loved his Boston Red Sox, New York Giants, UConn Basketball and Pro Golf tournaments. Edward cherished his time spent golfing with his son and grandson and he was a member of the Senior Golf League, where he made many friends. Along with his family, Ed enjoyed many vacations to warm and sunny locales. He will be dearly missed. A loving husband, father and grandfather, Edward is survived by his wife, Carmel of 64 years, his son Ken Patrizzi and his wife Mary of Wesley Chapel, FL, his cherished grandchildren, Kenny Patrizzi, Jr. and Olivia Patrizzi, a brother, Gene Patrizzi and his wife Judy of Windemere, FL, his son-in-law Kevin Morrissey and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Edward was sadly predeceased by his daughter Diane Morrissey and his brothers Guy and Andrew Patrizzi. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Manchester Memorial Hospital for the excellent care and compassion they provided. A private burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Glastonbury. The family will gather to honor and celebrate Edward's life at a later date. Memorial donations in Edward's name may be made to Manchester Area Conference of Churches (MACC), 466 Main Street, Manchester, CT 06040. Funeral services have been entrusted to the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020