Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
(860) 225-8464
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Divine Providence Parish (St. Joseph's Church)
195 South Main Street
New Britain, CT
Edward John Zeranski (Eddie), 93, formerly of New Britain, died Sunday, October 27, 2019. Born in New Britain, he was a carpenter by trade. He was a U.S. Army Veteran having served during World War II, and was predeceased by his wife, Loretta. He is survived by his daughters, Donna and her husband Joseph Annunziata of Berlin, and Darlene and her husband Terry Evans of California; two step children, Donald Drummey and wife Madeleine and Sandra Gauvin and husband Andy; two granddaughters, Lisa Annunziata and Kristen Pandolfi and her husband Joseph; three great grandchildren Grayson and Gabriella Pandolfi, and Giulietta Annunziata. Eddie was a devoted father and grandfather. He was his children's and grandchildren's biggest fan, never missing an athletic event, awards ceremony, or birthday celebration. He loved taking rides to Hammonassett, watching football, and indulging in his favorite treats including ice cream, donuts, and homemade pies. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at Divine Providence Parish (St. Joseph's Church), 195 South Main Street, New Britain. Burial will follow at Maple Cemetery, Berlin. Calling hours will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Farrell Funeral Home,110 Franklin Square, New Britain. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 28, 2019
