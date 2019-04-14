Home

Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Edward John Zimmerman Sr.

Edward John Zimmerman Sr. Obituary
Edward John Zimmerman, Sr., 46, of West Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 8, 2019 at John Dempsey Medical Center, Farmington. He was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, father of adored son, Edward J. Zimmerman Jr., son of Edward D. & Monika Zimmerman of West Hartford. He was a lifelong West Hartford resident, graduating from Conard and employed at Wiremold. Edward loved sports and coached soccer and basketball for the Town of West Hartford. He also leaves behind a sister, Regina Zimmerman of Indianapolis, IN.Funeral services are private. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2019
