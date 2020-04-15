|
|
Edward P Kancler, 66, of Marlborough, CT died unexpectedly April 1, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Pamela (Lunde) Kancler, his beloved family including his children, Daniel Kancler, Julie (Zachary) Fuller and grandchildren, Spencer Fuller, Mayli Fuller, his father, Daniel Kancler and brothers, Thomas (Susan) Kancler and Bruce Kancler. He was predeceased by his mother, Barbara Kancler. Eddy was a caring person who was dedicated to his family, putting their needs above his own. He will be fondly remembered for bringing humor to others' lives. He enjoyed vacations in South Carolina and time with his family in Colorado. Eddy grew up in Glastonbury, CT and spent a number of years working in the restaurant industry. The majority of his career, he was an estimator/office manager in the family business of MacClain Trucking in Glastonbury. A memorial service will be planned in Connecticut for family and friends at a later time. Please check back at the South Carolina Goldfinch Funeral Home https://www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com/obituaries when the current crisis is over. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pediatric Brain Foundation, 2144 E Republic Rd. Ste B201, Springfield, MO 65804 https://pediatricbrainfoundation.org/ Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2020