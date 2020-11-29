Edward "Eddy" LaChance, 89, of Rocky Hill, died peacefully at home Thursday, November 26th, 2020. Eddy was the beloved husband of Mary Theresa (Kearns) LaChance for 60 years until her passing in 2018. Born and raised in Hartford, he was the son of the late Francois and Leona (Dessert) LaChance. He served in the U. S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Strong during the Korean War and was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus St. James Council #10651. Eddy was employed at Pratt & Whitney for over 30 years. After his retirement, Eddy and Mary enjoyed traveling and spending most of their winters in Florida with friends and family. His passion for golf was undeniable. Eddy is survived by his sister Rose Surdell of Vernon and many nieces and nephews. Besides his wife and parents, he is predeceased by two brothers, Tony and Frank LaChance, and two sisters Theresa Pearson and Florette Jaworski. Eddy's family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks for the unwavering care and concern given to him by the Masonicare Team, Caregiving by Kathy and the staff at The Lodge. A Mass Of Christian burial will be Tuesday at 11am in St. Josephine Bakhita Church , St. James campus , 767 Elm Street, Rocky Hill. Friends are in invited to the Brooklawn Funeral Home, 511 Brook street, Rocky Hill, Tuesday from 9:30am-10:30am. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to The Masonic Charity Foundation of CT P.O. Box 70 Wallingford CT 06492 For online guestbook please visit: Www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com