1/
Edward LaChance
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward "Eddy" LaChance, 89, of Rocky Hill, died peacefully at home Thursday, November 26th, 2020. Eddy was the beloved husband of Mary Theresa (Kearns) LaChance for 60 years until her passing in 2018. Born and raised in Hartford, he was the son of the late Francois and Leona (Dessert) LaChance. He served in the U. S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Strong during the Korean War and was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus St. James Council #10651. Eddy was employed at Pratt & Whitney for over 30 years. After his retirement, Eddy and Mary enjoyed traveling and spending most of their winters in Florida with friends and family. His passion for golf was undeniable. Eddy is survived by his sister Rose Surdell of Vernon and many nieces and nephews. Besides his wife and parents, he is predeceased by two brothers, Tony and Frank LaChance, and two sisters Theresa Pearson and Florette Jaworski. Eddy's family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks for the unwavering care and concern given to him by the Masonicare Team, Caregiving by Kathy and the staff at The Lodge. A Mass Of Christian burial will be Tuesday at 11am in St. Josephine Bakhita Church , St. James campus , 767 Elm Street, Rocky Hill. Friends are in invited to the Brooklawn Funeral Home, 511 Brook street, Rocky Hill, Tuesday from 9:30am-10:30am. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to The Masonic Charity Foundation of CT P.O. Box 70 Wallingford CT 06492 For online guestbook please visit: Www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Brooklawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Josephine Bakhita Church , St. James campus
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brooklawn Funeral Home - Rocky Hill
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 721-0087
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 28, 2020
We extend our deepest sympathies at this time and thank you for entrusting us with the care of your loved one.

Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.

Luke E. DiMaria and the Staff of Brooklawn Funeral Home/Giuliano-Sagarino
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved