TED died in Albuquerque, NM 4/30/2019 surrounded by loved ones just 3 weeks after being diagnosed with liver, lung, and bone cancer at the VA hospital. He had been living his dream on a small horse ranch in Placitas, NM with his fiancee Karin Ultich. After retiring from working in the cable trade, using the skills he learned at Cheney Tech, he moved to N M to be near his daughter Kim and family Brian and Ashleigh Edwards. He did 2 tours in Vietnam where he received the purple heart. Over the last 5 years he has been volunteering at Loving Thunder therapy ranch for special needs children and s. He received volunteer of the year 3 times. The third time he didn't accept it as he felt someone else should have it. His mom and dad were Larry and Brenda (Sturges) Osborne. He was raised in Manchester. He leaves siblings Sandi (Bill) Hennig, Laurie (Bruce) Green, David (Julie) Osborne, Jeff Osborne. Nieces and nephews across the country, Chris, Jon and Craig Kensel, Derek Green, Mishele Tarr and Amanda Doughty, Brooke Osborne and Jay Osborne. A celebration of his life was held at Loving Thunder ranch. May 4th Memorial donations may be made to Loving Thunder Therapy Ranch at P O Box 44517 Rio Rancho, NM 87174.





Published in The Hartford Courant from May 22 to May 26, 2019