Dr. Edward M. Davis, age 67, resident of Port Charlotte, FL, deceased on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 at his home. Born 22 July 1953 in Hartford, CT, the son of the late Gladys O. (Archer) Johnson and the late Edward Davis, brother Michael S. Davis (Julia), CT, stepsister Kathy Robinson (John), FL, stepsister Sandy Johnson, CT, niece Brittany Davis, nephew Devin Davis, CT, several cousins, and William Fowler, FL (affectionately referred to as his sister Sondra's son). Edward was predeceased by his father Edward Davis, sister Sondra L. Davis stepfather Gilbert L. Johnson, stepsister Pauline J. Wiggins and stepbrother Gilbert Johnson, Jr. He is a graduate of Buckeley High School in Hartford, CT in 1970. He later graduated with a doctorate degree in Psychology in 1990. Edward lived most of his life in East Hartford, CT and later settled in Port Charlotte, Florida. He spent most of his career in the food industry and later retired from transportation. A private Memorial Service will be held at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Springs Cemetery, Punta Gorda, Florida, 33950, Monday, 10 August 2020 at 11 AM. We will offer a virtual memorial service option through Zoom by contacting the funeral home at 941-639-1171. The family of Edward M. Davis acknowledges with sincere and grateful appreciation, your prayers, phone calls, and all acts of kindness shown during their bereavement. The family would like to thank everyone for their continued support throughout this time. In keeping with Eddie's spirit, those who wish may send memorial donations to Tidewell Services, 1144 Veronica Street, Port Charlotte, Florida 33952, Tidewellhospice.org
, 941-979-4300.