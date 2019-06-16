Home

DUDLEY EDWARD M Dear Dad, You gave me a hug when I was in need. You guided me along the way and gently took the lead. You taught me the difference between right and wrong, showed me how to walk tall, be brave, and stay strong. You took pride in all I achieved with a smile that told me you really believed. You said, "Always remember how special you are" and supported my dreams so I could go far. Thank you, Dad, for being a man to respect and admire and a father to love and be so very proud of. I Love You, Dad, Happy Father's Day Your Son, Dave
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 16, 2019
