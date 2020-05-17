Edward Maurice Labadie (Ed), 96, passed away on May 5, 2020 in Peoria, AZ. Ed was born in New Bedford (N-B), MA to Anna (Bossé) & Alphee Labadie on Sept 11, 1923. Ed had lived in Htfd, CT for roughly 70 years and belonged to St Luke Church. Since moving to AZ, Ed spent springs and summers back east with his other 3 children in CT, FL and PA. After graduating from HS in 1943, Ed obtained his MA State Electricians Lic. In WWII, Ed was in the Coast Guard Auxiliary in N-B, MA. Ed enjoyed a >45 year career at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, E Htfd, CT. Ed was predeceased by his wife Juliette (Lestage) of 59 years who passed away in 2008, as well as his parents and siblings: Emile Labadie, Bro. Albert Labadie SC, Sister Irène LaBadie O.P. and Therese (Labadie) Landry. Ed leaves behind their 4 children and spouses; Jacqueline & Bill Hippe (The Villages, FL), Muriel & Robert Alford (Peoria, AZ), Paul & Debbie Labadie (Warrington, PA) and Robert & Nancy LaBadie (New Canaan, CT). He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Service was private in AZ & interment at Mt St Benedict Cemetery (Blfd, CT).



