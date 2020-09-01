Edward M. Pierce, 69, beloved husband to Kathleen (Haggerty) Pierce, of Glastonbury, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was born on February 25, 1951 in Worcester, Massachusetts to the late Thomas J. and Frances (Coggins) Pierce. Ed was always known for his strong work ethic. He loved working as a Nurse Anesthetist at Saint Francis Hospital, but besides his love for the work he did, he loved his work family and playing pranks on them. He loved to travel all over but especially to Saint John and Florida. An avid reader and sports fan, Ed could always be found reading the Hartford Courant and the Boston Globe papers and cheering on his beloved Red Sox and Patriots. Ed was a devout Catholic and a weekly communicant at Saint Paul Church of SS Isidore and Maria Parish, in Glastonbury. However, Ed was a true family man and was best known for being a great husband, father and grandfather. Besides his wife Kathleen, Ed leaves behind his three daughters, Maureen Pierce and her fiancé, James Dupell, Eileen Coniry and her husband, Dave and Colleen Brown and her husband, Jeremy, his grandchildren, Aoife Coniry, Seamus Coniry, Maeve Brown and Fallyn Brown, a brother, Thomas Pierce and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Ed also leaves behind his Brothers-in-law, James Haggerty and his wife Joanne, Chuck Haggerty and his wife Kattie Chen and Tom Haggerty. Friends and relatives may call on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Naubuc Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Ed's life will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00AM in Saint Paul of SS Isidore and Maria Parish, 2577 Main Street, Glastonbury. All attendees are asked to go directly to church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial Donations may be made to the American Liver Foundation, Connecticut, 127 Washington Avenue, #9, North Haven, CT 06473. To leave a condolence, please visit FarleySullivan.com