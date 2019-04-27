Edward Markowski, 78, of West Suffield, beloved husband of Dorothy (Leschuck) Markowski passed away on April 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Springfield, on May 3, 1940 son of the late Anthoni and Katarzyna (Nowak) Markowski. After high school Edward attended AIC Prince and worked as a Machinist prior to owning and operating Markowski Farms. He enjoyed polka dancing, fishing, farm equipment auctions, long countryside drives and bus farm tours around the country. He could always be found driving around the farm overseeing the daily activity and working alongside his beloved family, especially at Christmas time driving his team of horses and encouraging passengers to sing Christmas carols along with him. He was a lifelong communicant of St. Joseph Church, Suffield. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Dorothy; three sons Edward Markowski and his companion Laurie Ford; Robert Markowski; and Johnny Markowski and his companion Lisa Gogulski, six grandchildren, Holly Marie Markowski, Max Wagner Markowski, Malynn Bobbie Markowski, Jordan Mullarkey, Hannah Marie Markowski, and Samantha Ann Markowski; two great grandchildren Paige and Morgan Nardacci; a sister Wanda Bycenski of Suffield, a brother Anthony Markowski and his wife Lucy of East Longmeadow, and two sisters-in-law Victoria and Irene Markowski of Suffield, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a daughter Donna Marie Markowski, and two brothers Eugene and Stanley. The Funeral Services will be on Monday, April 29 from the Heritage Funeral Home 1240 Mountain Road, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM St. Joseph Church, Suffield. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Suffield. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, from 2:00-5:00PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , 516 Carew Street, Springfield MA, 01104-2396. Online condolences please visit: www.SuffieldFuneralHome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary