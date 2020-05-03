Edward O. Alvestad, 81, of Granby, beloved husband for 34 years of Deborah M. (Murak) Alvestad, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Granby. Born in Brooklyn, NY on February 23, 1939, son of the late Otto and Bergliot (Mikkelsen) Alvestad, he was the youngest of two children of Norwegian immigrants. He moved with his family to East Hartford at a young age and attended East Hartford Public Schools and graduated from a technical high school in Hartford where he studied electronics. He started his career working as a baker at his father's bakery, Viking Bakery in Hartford. He later took a position at Ethel Walker School in Simsbury where he worked for 19 years, before leaving to work at Hartford Hospital in food service. He retired from Hartford Hospital after 17 years in 1992. During the summer months, Ed enjoyed vacationing at his home on Beaver Lake in Ware, MA. He loved visiting with his friends at Teresa's Restaurant and at the Social Club in Ware, MA. He enjoyed bowling and taking trips to the Mohegan Sun Casino (where his wife usually won). He was a longtime member of Simsbury United Methodist Church where he and his wife were married on September 14, 1985. Besides his wife, he leaves four daughters, Tracie Rossignol and her husband Andre of Avon, Janice Lombard of East Granby, Dena Ferrell and her husband Gil of Mint Hill, NC, and Barbara Ann Simao and her husband Ed of Charleston, SC; four granddaughters, Sarah Martin and her husband Aaron of Fairfield, CT, Krista Harris and her husband Jeff of North Carolina, Kate Stinson and her husband Adam of South Carolina, and Audrey Rossignol of Avon, CT; five great-grandchildren, Arabella, Casten, Madelynn, Harlow, and Daniel; a niece, Erika Douglas and her husband Darren of Canton; and two lifelong friends, Ed Montovani and Al Hunt. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Evelyn Bergliot Carlson; and a grandson, Erik Simao. His family will receive friends on Friday, May 8, 5-7 p.m., at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 10 a.m., at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Granby Cemetery. Attendance may be limited by the funeral home for periods of time as necessary to comply with social distancing requirements. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 38 Richards Ave., Norwalk, CT 06854-2318. For online condolences and to view the funeral service on or after May 9th, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.