Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Atwood Hose Fire Station
24 Wauregan Rd.
Wauregan, CT
Edward P. Churilla


1954 - 2019
Edward P. Churilla Obituary
Edward P. Churilla, 65, of Ledyard, CT passed away on Aug. 6th, 2019, at Manchester Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Born on June 17, 1954., son of Edward Churilla and the late Eleanor Palmer Churilla of Bolton, CT. He was predeceased by his son Michael Churilla. He is survived by his father, Edward Churilla, wife Karen Churilla, his sons Matthew Churilla and partner Emily Alston and Benjamin Churilla, daughter Caitlin Surrell and wife Alyssa, his sisters Donna Lanzano and husband Ronald and Kathy Legere and husband Roland, and his brother David Churilla and partner Lanny Clarkson. He also had 2 grandchildren Elizabeth and Alexander Churilla and several nieces and nephews. Ed was formally employed at Electric Boat as a carpenter for 30 years. He loved building models, shooting at the range and of course spending time with his family. A celebration of life will be held on Aug. 24th at Atwood Hose Fire Station at 24 Wauregan Rd., Wauregan, CT 06357, from 2-5pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made by sending to his daughter, Caitlin Surrell, 444 North Society Rd., Canterbury, CT 06331, to help with the costs of services and cremation and the remainder to be distributed to various organizations close to Eddie's heart, or to the facebook site: Edward "Eddie" Churilla memorial page.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 13, 2019
