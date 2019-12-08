Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
888-688-8475
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Edward Paul DeGray Sr.


1941 - 2019
Edward Paul DeGray, Sr., 78, of Tariffville, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Granby on June 19, 1941, son of the late Harold and Dorothy (Wheelock) DeGray, he was raised in Granby and had lived in the Tariffville section of Simsbury for the last 25 years. Edward worked for the State of Connecticut, Department of Transportation for over 36 years until his retirement in 1996. He enjoyed being outdoors and truly had a heart of helping others. He could often be found assisting his family and friends with yard work, gardening, and other home projects. He leaves two children, Christine Lyn DeGray and her husband Thomas Smith and Edward Paul DeGray, Jr. all of Broad Brook; two grandchildren, Jessica Elliott and her life partner Robert Hernandez of Springfield, MA and Lily Smith of Windsor Locks; two great-grandchildren, Landy and Layla; two brothers, Harold C. DeGray and David DeGray and his wife Jackie all of Granby; a sister, Ruthie Mlinekof Suffield; a sister-in-law, Christine DeGray of Granby; two brothers-in-law, Chuck Connors and Donald Mackey both of Windsor Locks; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Diane (Banas) DeGray; two brothers, Richard Leon DeGray and Roy DeGray; and four sisters, Carol Mackey, Evelyn P. Bradley, Eleanor Connors, and Dorothy Colone. His family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 10, 5-8 p.m., and on Wednesday, December 11, 9-10 a.m., at the Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home, 1816 Poquonock Ave., Windsor. A funeral service will follow the visitation on Wednesday, December 11, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Denise Terry officiating. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery, Windsor Locks. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 8, 2019
