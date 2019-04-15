Edward R. Melocowsky, 75, of South Windsor, beloved husband of 53 years to Judy (Weinstein) Melocowsky, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. Raised in Brooklyn NY, Edward dedicated his early adult life by honorably serving his country in the Air Force. Following discharge, Edward established residence in Connecticut to invest in a better life for himself and his family. As a devoted patriarch, Edward committed his life to being a provider. Together with his wife Judy, he raised three sons, of whom he was extremely proud. Edward was an avid family man always encouraging gathering for holidays, meals together, and discussions around the table. His greatest passion was his cherished grandchildren. With the honored titles of Pop Pop and Grandpa, Edward participated in his grandchildren's lives through sporting events, concerts, special meals and the famous annual birthday outings. This was his greatest joy. In addition to his family, Edward enjoyed debating politics and world events, and serving his congregation at Temple Beth Hillel Synagogue for numerous years.In addition to his beloved wife Judy, he is survived by three sons, Paul Melocowsky and his wife Stephanie of Glastonbury, Steve Melocowsky and his wife Wendy Lang of Glastonbury and Michael Melocowsky and his wife Rachel Bluebond-Langner of Manhattan, NY; 13 cherished grandchildren, Sydney, Kayley, Cali, Erin, Lauren, Evan, Mia, Matthew, Grace, Mahari, David, Caroline and Alison, a sister, Bonnie Wells, two brothers-in-law, Victor Weinstein and his wife Gail and Sheldon Weinstein and his wife Cindy; nieces and nephews, Renee, Baby Michael, Faryn and Marissa, and former daughters-in-law, Melanie Daugherty and Nancy Melocowsky.A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Temple Beth Hillel Synagogue, 20 Baker Ln, South Windsor, CT. Burial with military honors will follow in the Temple Beth Hillel section of Beth Olam Cemetery. Memorial donations in Edward's memory may be made to Temple Beth Hillel Synagogue. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.





Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2019