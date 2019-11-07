Home

Chadwick Funeral Service
235 Main Street
New London, NH 03257
(603) 526-6442
Edward Smith
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
The First Baptist Church
461 Main Street
New London, NH
Edward R. Smith


1931 - 2019
Edward R. Smith Obituary
Edward R. "Ted" Smith, 87, of Greensward Drive, died October 31, 2019. He was born in Waterbury, CT on November 23, 1931 the son of Seymour and Marilla (Atwood) Smith. Ted graduated from Watertown, CT High School and Union College. He served in the US Air Force from 1954-1956 and then went to work for The Hartford Insurance Group for the next 35 years. He rose to the level of Executive VP and Chief Actuary before retiring in 1989. While in CT, Ted had been chairman of the Avon Planning and Zoning Board, on the Selectboard and the Board of Trustees of the Avon Congregational Church. He had also been chairman of the JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) in Hartford. He lived in Avon, CT for many years, vacationing on Lake Sunapee in NH and then moving to NH permanently in 1989. For about 20 years he owned a second home in Sanibel, FL and Ted volunteered his time for CROW (Care and Rehabilitation of Wildlife). After moving to NH, Ted became a member of The First Baptist Church of New London. He loved to boat on the lake with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed landscaping, volunteering at The Fells and serving on the board and playing bridge at COA. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Martha (Forristall) Smith of Grantham, NH; three children, Richard and his wife, Anne Smith of Stowe, VT, Douglas and his wife, Kathleen Smith of Cromwell, CT and Cynthia and her husband, Michael Amatucci of Apex, NC; six grandchildren, Ellen, Jonathon, James, Michael, Jeffrey and Jennifer and two step grandchildren, Colin and Katie. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at The First Baptist Church, 461 Main Street, New London, NH. Memorial contributions may be made to Lake Sunapee Region Visiting Nurse Association, P.O. Box 2209, New London, NH 03257 or to JDRF, 20 Batterson Park Road #302, Farmington, CT 06032. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 7, 2019
