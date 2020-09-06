Edward Raymond Mascolo, Jr. "Ed," of West Hartford passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Born in Hartford, CT on September 25, 1935, he was the son of immigrant parents, the late Erasmo Raimondo Mascolo who came to the United States from the small town of Sessa Arunca in the province of Caserta, Italy and the late Girolama Casale Mascolo. Ed was predeceased by his older siblings, Joseph, Genevieve, Louis, Mildred Ryla and Rita Kelly. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, JoAnn Matarese Mascolo; his sister Gloria Avignone; daughter, Marisa Mascolo Halm and husband Chris, son Edward Mark Mascolo and wife Melissa, and six beautiful grandchildren Nicholas, Steven, Juliana and Christopher Mascolo and Samuel and Madeline Halm, as well as countless nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, friends and business associates. Raised in the Elmwood section of town, Ed was a lifelong resident of West Hartford where he raised his family and operated his business. Upon retirement, he split his time between West Hartford and Jupiter, Florida. Ed served three years in the United States Army and was stationed overseas in Germany during his service. He was a member of the Eminent Society of Border Legionnaires of 1956. After an honorable discharge from the Army, he pursued his college degree at University of Hartford and earned his B.S. in Business in 1962. He went on to work for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in their purchasing department. He then decided that he could be successful on his own and started out as a manufacturer's representative for small machine shops. In 1969, he established Integral Industries, Inc. as a full-fledged machine shop with many customers, including Pratt & Whitney. Ed was what one would call a dedicated family man; he always put his family first. As a father, he supported the many extracurricular activities of his children and volunteered his time by coaching youth baseball and pee wee football. He enjoyed travel near and far and took many a vacation with his wife and family. When he wasn't devoting his time to his family or his business, he enjoyed playing golf and cards with his 'buddies.' He was a long-time member of the Country Club of Farmington. Ed was known for his constant and genuine heartfelt concern for those around him. His smiling face, booming voice and laugh and inquisitive nature will be dearly missed by all, especially his wife and children. Funeral Services and Burial in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield were private. The family will plan to hold a celebration of life gathering for family and friends to come together at a date in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ed's memory to Saint Peter Claver Church, 47 Pleasant Street, West Hartford, CT, the Newington Veterans' Administration Medical Center, Volunteer Services Attn: Pam Moran, 555 Willard Ave., Newington, CT 06111 or the Center for Children's Advocacy, 65 Elizabeth Street, Hartford, CT 06105. Online condolences to the Mascolo family may be made at: www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com