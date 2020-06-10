Edward ("Blacky") Stanley Czarnota, Sr., 91, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband for over 61 years of the late Josephine (Chesanek) Czarnota. Edward was born in New Britain. He was the son of Peter Czarnota and Helen (Godlewski) Czarnota Zbierski, and the stepson of Felix Zbierski. He was a graduate of New Britain High School and E.C. Goodwin Technical School. Edward retired from the Wiremold Company in Elmwood after over 34 years of service as a tool and die maker. He was a United States Army veteran. He was currently a resident of Newington. Edward was cherished by his wife and children. First and foremost, he was always a family man and the quintessential provider for his family. He was a fan of UCONN Women's Basketball and is strongly suspected to have been a closeted Yankee fan in a household of Red Sox fans. Edward enjoyed fill-in puzzles and watching Westerns. He was funny and in the old days, enjoyed a good cigar and his pipe tobacco. He enjoyed woodworking, even in the latter stages of his life. Edward is survived by his three children: Edward Czarnota, Jr. of Newington; Nancy Dobrzanski and her husband Mark of Berlin; and Kathleen Czarnota of Rocky Hill. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Irma Czerwinski and Sharon Chesanek; his brother-in-law William Chesanek and his wife Carmen; and his sister-in-law Joyce Clinch and her husband Robert. Edward leaves several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends (including his former coworker Calvin) to also mourn his passing. In addition to his wife, Edward was predeceased by his parents, his infant brother Adam Czarnota, his brothers-in-law Frank Czerwinski and John Chesanek, and his brother-in-law Andrew Chesanek and his wife Gail ("Bonnie"). A private funeral service and Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Edward on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 195 South Main Street, New Britain. Edward will be lovingly laid to rest with military honors in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Memorial donations may be made in Edward's memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Edward's family would like to thank the Hartford Healthcare at Home Palliative Care and Hospice teams for their compassionate care to him during his final days. We love you daddy. Give mommy a big hug for us and say "hello" to Baci. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt Street, New Britain, is assisting Edwards's family. To share a memory with Edward's family, please visit us at www.burritthill.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 10, 2020.