Edward Salisbury Dana (1929 – 2019) of Waterford, CT, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. Born in Hartford, Ted was the son of Eugenia Hotchkiss and William Bristol (Dish) Dana. He attended Kingswood School, Hotchkiss School and Yale University, earning a degree in Electrical engineering and participating on the diving team. He served in Korea as a Lieutenant in the U. S. Air Force where he flew F-84 fighter/bombers. While serving there, he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal. While in the USAF, he married Georgianna Hale and they had four children. He followed his father in banking working as a trust officer at Hartford National Bank but his real passion was investments. He moved into investments, working for various small firms including one he formed by himself. He also taught science at Westledge School in Simsbury, CT. The family spent countless weekends sailing around Long Island Sound and spending weekend nights at Block Island and Nantucket on their sailboat Danamite. When they weren't sailing the family enjoyed weekends in Alstead, NH at the family home, RoseAcre playing in the summer sun or skiing in the winter. Ted continued to ski and walk/jog into his 80s. He was smart, kind, gentle, warm and always saw the bright spot in everything and everyone. He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife, Deborah, four children, W. Benson (Sue) Amy Myzie (the late Edward), Susie Dana (Lisa Werkmeister Rozas) and Christopher and four step-children, Gregg Stankowski and William Strankowski, Ellen Stankowski and Elizabeth Swan. Grandchildren Katie, Lindsay, Jonathan (Katherine), Gregory, Amalia, William, great grandson William and nephews Jim, Bob and George and their families. The family will hold a private funeral service at Grove Street Cemetery in New Haven where he'll be reunited with his brother, Jim and parents who predeceased him. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019