Edward Swain Jr. Obituary
Edward Swain Jr., husband of the late Shirley (Sullivan) Swain, passed away and went to be with the Lord at the age of 90. He was born in Manchester in 1928 son of the late Edward Sr. and Mary "Ruby" (Morrow) Swain and was a lifelong resident. Ed served in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1947 aboard the submarine USS Sennet as well as the Submarine Tender USS Orion. Ed was an active member of the Manchester Church of the Nazarene since 1958, where he served several years on the church board as well as Sunday School Superintendent. He was a member of the Manchester Country Club for several years. Ed was a realtor for over forty years. He was employed by D.W. Fish Realty and previously by the William Belfiore Agency. He is survived by his sons; Edward III. and his wife Susan of Manchester, Keith and his wife Kelly of Wilmington, DE, his grandson Scott of Philadelphia, PA., his sister Pat Zatkowski of Manchester as well as church family. In addition to his wife and parents Ed was predeceased by his grandson Mark Swain and his sister Greta Haugh. Calling hours will be at the Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home 400 Main St. in Manchester on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2-5 pm. Funeral services will be on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11 am at the Manchester Church of the Nazarene 218 Main St. in Manchester. Burial with military honors will follow in East Cemetery, Manchester. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cornerstone Christian School. To leave an online condolence please visit www.holmeswatkins.com

Published in The Hartford Courant on May 2, 2019
