Edward Thomas Czlapinski, 90, died peacefully on March 19. He was born in Portland, Connecticut, December 21, 1928 in Portland, CT, the son of Helen and Frank Czlapinski. He lived on the dairy farm that his family operated for many years. He joined the Army and served in the Korean Conflict in Company K of the 169th Infantry Division, from 1950 to 1952, being discharged as a Sergeant. He was based in Germany where he learned to repair jeeps, which lead to his lifelong love and career as an automobile mechanic.Ed could fix just about anything and wasted nothing. He was a proud frugal farm boy. He loved working on cars, golfing, bird watching and the Red Sox. He especially loved packing up the family camper and disappearing with his wife Mary to Florida, and once going to the Arctic Circle with their camper truck, to see Polar Bears. Ed was a lifetime member of Hartford Audubon and a senior's tournament winner at the Stanley Golf Course. Later in life, he especially cherished becoming a great grandfather. Ed is predeceased by his wife Mary, and several brothers and sisters. Ed is survived by his children, Tom Czlapinski and his wife Laura of Temecula, Linda Czlapinski of Middletown Connecticut; Tim Jas and his wife Delma of Bristol Connecticut; Victoria Jas and her husband Tom Hartman of Woodstock, Vermont, and Laurel Girard of Bristol, Connecticut. He also survives his sisters Lucille, Helen and Mary Ann as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and a great granddaughter Sawyer.The family extends their appreciation of Shady Oaks Assisted Living in Bristol and Vitas Hospice for their kindness and excellent care.Ed will be cremated and his remains to be interred in the State Veteran's Cemetery in Middlefield, Connecticut. Carlson's Funeral will handle arrangements. There will be a military service in the spring. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2019