Edward T. Martineau, Jr., 49, of East Hartford, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born January 21, 1970 in Hartford, son of the late Edward and Maria (DiBartolomeo) Martineau. Edward was an avid bowler and enjoyed fishing and playing golf. He was employed at Tri- State Diesel for over 18 years. He is survived by his brother Paul Martineau and his wife Christine of Windsor Locks and his three nephews Zachary, Nicholas, and Ryan as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother Michael. Relatives and friends may join the family on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5-8 PM at the Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor, CT 06088. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT with burial to follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, Broad Brook. For online condolences, please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2019
