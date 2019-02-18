Home

POWERED BY

Services
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
130 Summer St.
Southington, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Voloski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward T. Voloski


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward T. Voloski Obituary
Edward T. Voloski, 92, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, February 15, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Eileen (Moore) Voloski for 67 years. Ed was born in Southington on March 3, 1927, son of the late Anthony and Sophie (O'Hala) Voloski and had been a lifelong Southington resident. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII and worked as a draftsman, retiring from New Departure after many years of service. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Perzanowski and her husband Gary of VT, a son, Peter Voloski and his wife Debbie of NJ, three grandchildren, Amy, Sarah, Sam, and four great-grandchildren.A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St., Southington. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Plantsville Funeral Home
Download Now