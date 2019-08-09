Home

Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
Edward W. Bagot, Sr., 94, of Glastonbury, CT died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Edward was born in Hartford, CT and was the son of the late John and Lydia (Schnitsky) Bagot. He worked for many years as owner of Glastonbury TV and Appliance. Edward served his country honorably in the United States Army during World War II. Edward is survived by his beloved wife of seventy-three years Mary (Vail) Bagot, his three sons Edward Bagot, Jr., John Bagot and his wife Rosemary and Robert Bagot, his five grandsons Edward J. Bagot, William Bagot, John Bagot, Tom Bagot and Allen Bagot, his great granddaughter Ashley Bagot all of Glastonbury, CT as well as many nieces and nephews. Edward was predeceased by his two sisters Margaret Parda and Dorothy Foley. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. To extend condolences to the Bagot family or to share a memory of Edward, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 9, 2019
