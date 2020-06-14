Edward W. Panke, age 88, passed away of natural causes on June 8, 2020 at Meadowbrook of Granby. He was the beloved husband of Geraldine (Greco) Panke. Ed was born on March 24, 1932 to William E. and Harriet (Harlow) Panke. He was a graduate of Canton High School, Class of 1950. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and attained the rank of Sergeant. He was awarded the Bronze Star for Meritorious service and the Combat Infantry Badge. Ed attended Morse Business School and worked in insurance for many years. He then became Co-Owner of a driving school in Bristol. Ed and his wife, Gerry, spent many enjoyable winters in Vero Beach, FL, spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed many years volunteering at the McLean Home and ushering at the First Church of Christ in Simsbury. He leaves his wife Gerry, one sister, Barbara (Panke) Henry of Florida and three wonderful nephews, Greg, Mark and Eric and their families. At Ed's request, there will be no calling hours and burial will be private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Gerry wishes to thank the staff at Meadowbrook for their dedication to Ed and for the kindness shown to Ed and Gerry. The Vincent Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Ed's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.