Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Church
161 Main Street
Old Saybrook, CT
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Riverside Cemetery
59 Sheffield Street
Old Saybrook, CT
View Map
Resources
Edward Wilfred Counter, 83, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at home in Old Saybrook. Family will greet friends and relatives on Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street, Centerbrook. A funeral service will be held at St. John's Church, 161 Main Street, in Old Saybrook at 11:00AM on Monday, July 15, 2019. Burial will immediately follow at Riverside Cemetery, 59 Sheffield Street, Old Saybrook. To view a full obituary, share a memory of Ed, or send a condolence to his family, please visit www.rwwfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 11, 2019
