Edwin F. Young, 79, of Lakeworth,FL, previously from Vernon,CT, passed away on March, 24, 2020. He was born in Hartford, CT on 3/1/41 to John & Harriet Young. Edwin worked in the data processing field at Windham Memorial Hospital & retired from Barkley's American Business Credit.He was remarried to Lorraine Young in 1989 and lived in Matthews, NC, Fort Mill, SC and Lakeworth,FL. He had a love for sailing with many fond memories of boating on Columbia & Coventry Lakes, Long Island Sound, Cape Cod & Lake Norman. Edwin was a do it yourself kind of guy and enjoyed fixing things around his home and boats. He loved to travel and took many exciting trips to Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada & The Caribbean.Edwin is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine Young, his children Lori & husband Roger Granger, son Donald Young and daughter Robin & husband William Ennist and his first wife Barbara Berube, step children Joseph and Mary Valenza, brother David & wife Marti Young and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at the family's convenience. Donations can be made to the St. Jude's Research Hospital online at student.org.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2020