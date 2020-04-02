Home

POWERED BY

Services
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1107 Lake Avenue
Lake Worth , FL 33460
561-533-8878
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin F. Young


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin F. Young, 79, of Lakeworth,FL, previously from Vernon,CT, passed away on March, 24, 2020. He was born in Hartford, CT on 3/1/41 to John & Harriet Young. Edwin worked in the data processing field at Windham Memorial Hospital & retired from Barkley's American Business Credit.He was remarried to Lorraine Young in 1989 and lived in Matthews, NC, Fort Mill, SC and Lakeworth,FL. He had a love for sailing with many fond memories of boating on Columbia & Coventry Lakes, Long Island Sound, Cape Cod & Lake Norman. Edwin was a do it yourself kind of guy and enjoyed fixing things around his home and boats. He loved to travel and took many exciting trips to Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada & The Caribbean.Edwin is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine Young, his children Lori & husband Roger Granger, son Donald Young and daughter Robin & husband William Ennist and his first wife Barbara Berube, step children Joseph and Mary Valenza, brother David & wife Marti Young and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at the family's convenience. Donations can be made to the St. Jude's Research Hospital online at student.org.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free Funeral Planning Guide Compliments of All County Funeral Home & Crematory
Request Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -