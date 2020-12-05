1/1
Edwin G. Baker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin Gerald Baker (known to one and all as "Pops"), age 86, of Longmeadow, MA passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, Thanksgiving Day. He was born in Detroit, MI to parents George and Grace (Jobe) Baker. He grew up in Detroit and rural Sandusky, MI, living on a small farm and attending a one-room schoolhouse with his two brothers and two sisters. Shortly after graduating Sandusky High School in 1953, he joined the Air Force. Pops was a proud veteran. It was at a USO dance, while stationed at Westover Air Force Base, that he met Mary "Marina" Varley, who would become his wife of 58 years, until her passing in 2018. A graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Pops worked in various government positions, most notably the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and owned and operated several rental properties in MA. He was a long-time communicant at St. Adalbert's church in Enfield, CT. Pops was a great fan of all things Detroit and Michigan, especially the sports teams. He was known for his quick wit, and unfailing sense of humor, which he shared equally with everyone, old friends and total strangers alike. He was unforgettable. Most of all he will be remembered as a dedicated family man, proudly raising six sons alongside his loving wife. He is survived by five sons: Patrick A. and his wife Susan of Longmeadow, Stephen E. and his wife Olive of Los Angeles, CA, John C. of Longmeadow, Daniel C. and his wife Patricia of Clinton, MD, and Michael T. of Las Vegas, NV; seven grandchildren: Katelyn, Patrick, Casey, Amanda, Kyle, Iliana, and Esther; and a great grandson Braedan. He is also survived by his sisters, Goldie (Barwegen) of Bourbounais, IL, and Lola (Wells) of Fenton, MO, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife Mary "Marina" Baker in 2018, an infant son John Baker, his son Brian T. Baker in 2018, his brothers George and Alan, and his brother in law Rev. John J. Varley in 2009. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial for Pops on Wednesday, December 9th at 11 am at Our Lady of The Cross Church, Holy Cross Avenue, Holyoke. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 8th from 4 to 7 pm at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home, 2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke. Please note that masks and social distancing and required for all services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities USA (www.diospringfield.org/ministries/cca).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of The Cross Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
2049 Northampton Street
Holyoke, MA 01040
413-536-3843
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved