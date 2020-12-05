Edwin Gerald Baker (known to one and all as "Pops"), age 86, of Longmeadow, MA passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, Thanksgiving Day. He was born in Detroit, MI to parents George and Grace (Jobe) Baker. He grew up in Detroit and rural Sandusky, MI, living on a small farm and attending a one-room schoolhouse with his two brothers and two sisters. Shortly after graduating Sandusky High School in 1953, he joined the Air Force. Pops was a proud veteran. It was at a USO dance, while stationed at Westover Air Force Base, that he met Mary "Marina" Varley, who would become his wife of 58 years, until her passing in 2018. A graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Pops worked in various government positions, most notably the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and owned and operated several rental properties in MA. He was a long-time communicant at St. Adalbert's church in Enfield, CT. Pops was a great fan of all things Detroit and Michigan, especially the sports teams. He was known for his quick wit, and unfailing sense of humor, which he shared equally with everyone, old friends and total strangers alike. He was unforgettable. Most of all he will be remembered as a dedicated family man, proudly raising six sons alongside his loving wife. He is survived by five sons: Patrick A. and his wife Susan of Longmeadow, Stephen E. and his wife Olive of Los Angeles, CA, John C. of Longmeadow, Daniel C. and his wife Patricia of Clinton, MD, and Michael T. of Las Vegas, NV; seven grandchildren: Katelyn, Patrick, Casey, Amanda, Kyle, Iliana, and Esther; and a great grandson Braedan. He is also survived by his sisters, Goldie (Barwegen) of Bourbounais, IL, and Lola (Wells) of Fenton, MO, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife Mary "Marina" Baker in 2018, an infant son John Baker, his son Brian T. Baker in 2018, his brothers George and Alan, and his brother in law Rev. John J. Varley in 2009. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial for Pops on Wednesday, December 9th at 11 am at Our Lady of The Cross Church, Holy Cross Avenue, Holyoke. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 8th from 4 to 7 pm at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home, 2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke. Please note that masks and social distancing and required for all services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities USA (www.diospringfield.org/ministries/cca
).