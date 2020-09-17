Edwin George Gorman, 83, of South Windsor, beloved husband of the late Joan (Wollenhaupt) Gorman, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Hartford Hospital with his family by his side. He was born in Hamilton, Ontario, on July 10, 1937; a son of the late, Harvey and Mary Elizabeth (Hewitt) Gorman. Edwin was a graduate of Vandalia Butler High School Class of 1955, where he served as Class President and starting right tackle on the football team. He earned an associate degree in Business Administration from Ohio State University and continued his education earning a Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Dayton. He married his high school sweetheart in 1957; and moved to South Windsor in 1979. He spent the duration of his career in the manufacturing industry and was employed as the plant manager at First Brand Corporation from 1979 until his retirement in 1997. Edwin was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching golf on tv and The Weather Channel. He was a very loving and giving father, grandfather, and friend. Edwin is survived by his three children, Todd Gorman of South Windsor, Gina Gorman and her wife Laura of Simsbury, and Thomas Gorman and his wife Wendy of South Windsor; four grandchildren, Travis, Danielle, Patrick, and Meghan Gorman; a sister, Barbara Wead; sister-in-law, Sue Prinz; and a nephew, Charlie Brown. In addition to his wife, Joan, Edwin was predeceased by a son, Timothy Gorman; a daughter-in-law, Valerie Taylor; and four siblings, Robert, James, Thomas, and Jaqueline Gorman. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Cemetery, East Hartford, CT. Memorial donations in Edwin's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
