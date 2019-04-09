Edwin J. Ostrowski, 88, of Unionville, beloved husband of the late Vita Marie (Rallo) Ostrowski, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Windsor Locks, son of the late Walter and Mary Ostrowski, he was raised there and served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He and his brother Fred owned and operated the former Coffee House in Unionville and Century House Restaurant in Torrington for several years. He retired after 26 years with Pratt & Whitney Division of United Technologies, East Hartford. Ed and his wife lived in Avon for over 40 years and spent winters in Northport, FL and summers in Stoddard, NH. During retirement in FL, he was an usher at his parish church and a volunteer with Meals on Wheels with his wife Vita Marie. He leaves his three sons Paul D. Ostrowski and his wife Ines of Avon, Peter J. Ostrowski with whom he made his home in Unionville, and Mark J. Ostrowski of Grosse Point, MI; six grandchildren Evan and Erica, David and Brian, Mia and Lila; and a great grandson Cooper. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by brothers Theodore and Frederick and his sister Wanda Valenski. His family will receive friends Friday, April 12, 2019, from 6-8 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 13, 2019, 10 AM directly at the Church of Saint Ann, 289 Arch Road, Avon. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the . For Directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com





