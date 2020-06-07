Edwin Jackopsic, 92, of Willington, CT, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Windham Hospital. He was born in Willington, son of the late John and Susie (Ridzon) Jackopsic. Edwin served our country in the United States Navy, and worked as a gas station attendant and mechanic at Johnny's Mobil. His house was his pride. Edwin loved mowing his lawn, and caring for his vegetable garden. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge # 1311 in Willimantic, CT, and a fan of the Boston Red Sox. Edwin is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Dorothy (Bennett) Jackopsic; his daughter, JoAnn Trudeau; three grandchildren, Jared, Michelle and Susan; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; his sister, Helen Nadeau; a special family friend, Diana Evans; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Paisley. He was predeceased by four siblings, John, Paul, Mary and Sue. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 12 PM to 2 PM at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT, with a funeral service beginning at 2 PM. Burial will follow the service at Willington Hill Cemetery, Willington, CT. For online condolences, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.