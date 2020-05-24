Edwin Vargas Santana DDS
1928 - 2020
Dr. Edwin Vargas Santana, 91, the eldest son of Bernardino Vargas Nieves and Carmen (Santana) Vargas passed away at Hartford Hospital on Thursday, May 21 from Parkinson's Disease and complications of COVID-19. Edwin was born in Aibonito, Puerto Rico on October 11, 1928 and grew up in Old San Juan where his father Sgt. Bernardino Vargas, a lifer in the US Army, was stationed. Edwin initially following his father's example served in the National Guard and then in the US Army shortly after WW ll. During the Korean Conflict he served in the US Merchant Marines aboard the USS Eltinge. He married Esther Robles Aviles in Brooklyn, NY in 1947 and worked for the VA in Manhattan during the second half of the 1950s until the VA headquarters was transferred to Washington, DC. Not wanting to relocate there he moved to San Juan, PR where he opened Satellite Dental Lab. He was elected president of the PR Dental Technicians Association and successfully lobbied for official recognition and licensing of this trade. He subsequently obtained a doctorate in dental surgery from the Universidad Autonoma de Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. He worked at the University of Connecticut Dental School from 1978-1982 and had fond memories of his friend Dr. Grasso. Although he enjoyed his time there most of his career was spent in private practice. In 1991 he and his wife retired to Orlando, FL where they made many friends and were socially active. In 2014 due to failing health Edwin and Esther returned to Hartford and eventually became residents of Avery Heights. He enjoyed socializing with his dinner mates, Dick, Joe, and Peter. Edwin was predeceased by his brother Enrique "Quique" Vargas, and a son Ruben Vargas, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Esther Vargas, by his son Edwin Vargas, Jr. and his wife Sylvia of Hartford, by his brother Bernard "Yuyo" Vargas and his wife Anne Amelia of Washington state, three grandchildren Edwin, Daniel and Ruben, six great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, four nieces and many cousins and friends. Edwin was an avid reader, a lover of all genres of music, kept up on current events, dabbled in drawing and painting with some natural skill, loved tinkering and always enjoyed a stimulating conversation. He will be missed by all who knew him. Many remember his generous spirit and his willingness to do dental work for those unable to pay. The family extends its appreciation to the staffs at both Avery Heights and Hartford Hospital for their professional care and kindness and especially to Iris who often brought him his favorite Puerto Rican foods. Due to the current pandemic the family will wait to a future date to schedule a celebration-of-life tribute. Funeral arrangements are being handled by De Leon Funeral Home.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeLeon Funeral Home
104 Main Street
Hartford, CT 06106
(860) 522-3735
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
Edwin and Sylvia, you and your family are in my heart and mind. Our condolences on the passing of your Father. I will never forget his kindness. May God give him eternal rest and the family the strength to bear the great pain.
Milagros Acosta and Family
