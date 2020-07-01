Edwina Rossignol
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edwina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 22, 1925-June 21, 2020 Edwina Rossignol of East Hartford beloved wife of the late Rene Rossignol, much loved mother to Allen Rossignol, Carlene Bouchard, Kathy Ayotte, Richard Rossignol. Much loved grandmother to Kimberly Rossignol who was like a daughter, Jessica Wilson, Jared Rossignol, Sarah Harmening, Paula Olsen, Michele Bouchard, Michael Ayotte, Wayne Ayotte, Daniel Rossignol, Andrew Rossignol, 14 great grandchildren. She leaves her sister's Olida Masse and Merilda Jambard and many loved nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and two daughters she was predeceased by her grandson Keith and brothers Sylvio, Roland, Clarence, Conrade, Alde, Chanel, Rudy, Norman and her sister Anita. Burial was at St. Mary's Cemetery East Hartford. You are forever in our hearts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 30, 2020
Aunt Edwina I will always miss that nice smile not to mention your great crafts and crocheting and your great baking especially those homemade donuts. I always enjoyed doing your hair cause you were so easy to please. You are now with all your loved ones may you Rest In Peace. Thank you for all the wonderful memories. My sympathies to the family.
Sylvia Milne
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved