August 22, 1925-June 21, 2020 Edwina Rossignol of East Hartford beloved wife of the late Rene Rossignol, much loved mother to Allen Rossignol, Carlene Bouchard, Kathy Ayotte, Richard Rossignol. Much loved grandmother to Kimberly Rossignol who was like a daughter, Jessica Wilson, Jared Rossignol, Sarah Harmening, Paula Olsen, Michele Bouchard, Michael Ayotte, Wayne Ayotte, Daniel Rossignol, Andrew Rossignol, 14 great grandchildren. She leaves her sister's Olida Masse and Merilda Jambard and many loved nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and two daughters she was predeceased by her grandson Keith and brothers Sylvio, Roland, Clarence, Conrade, Alde, Chanel, Rudy, Norman and her sister Anita. Burial was at St. Mary's Cemetery East Hartford. You are forever in our hearts.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 1, 2020.