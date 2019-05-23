Efrain Hernandez of Windsor, CT, passed away peacefully at Hartford Hospital on Monday, May 20, 2019, surrounded by the love and warmth of many close relatives. He was 82.Efrain, a former roofer, believed in a strong work ethic and was proud of his many years helping with the construction of numerous new homes in the Greater Hartford area. He loved sports, especially baseball, and enjoyed gatherings with his family. He liked trying to get a chuckle out of loved ones and friends even if it meant trying the same joke more than once or twice. His musical taste was mixed, but most people who knew him would almost certainly say they could name his favorite song: "Suavemente" by Elvis Crespo.Efrain Hernandez, who died of an aortic dissection and stroke, was born in Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico, on March 6, 1937, to Aurelio and Bonifacia Hernandez. He was a proud local high school graduate, class of 1955. He and the former Maria V. Pagan moved from Puerto Rico to Hartford as newlyweds in 1958 and were dear friends. Efrain worked for many years at Louis Ertman Inc. in Connecticut and later at a company in Massachusetts. The couple raised two daughters and a son – Evelyn Hernandez, Mary Daisy Hernandez and Efrain Hernandez Jr.In addition to Maria, of East Hartford; Evelyn, of New York; Mary Daisy, of East Hartford; and Efrain Jr., of Los Angeles, Efrain is survived by his brother, Ramon Hernandez of Hartford, and a son, Rafael Hernandez, of Andover, CT. He is also survived by Alba Iris Vasquez, of Holyoke, MA, 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and other family and friends.Efrain was predeceased by his parents as well as siblings Angel Hernandez, Crucita Serrano, Ismael Hernandez, Andrea Hernandez and Maria Virginia Hernandez.Efrain shared his big heart with many people and he received much love in return.Services will be held at John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester, CT 06040; Phone: 860-643-1222. Family and friends may pay respects at a wake Thursday, May 23, from 6-8 p.m. The funeral will be Friday, May 24, at 11 a.m., with burial to follow at Silver Lane Cemetery in East Hartford, CT.For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.Family and friends may make donations to The John Ritter Foundation at www.johnritterfoundation.org or the at . Published in The Hartford Courant on May 23, 2019