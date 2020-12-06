Efstathia "Effie" Tzickas, 88, of Wethersfield, beloved widow of Spiros Tzickas, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. She was born in Tsotili, Greece daughter of the late Vassilios and Alexandra Prountzas, and had lived in Wethersfield for many years. Effie was a member of the Macedonian Society and a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Hartford. She is survived by her only son, Dennis Tzickas and his wife Anastasia of Cromwell. She was a loving Yiayia to her two grandchildren, Thaia Tzickas, of Portland, Oregon and Lydia Tzickas, of Rocky Hill. Her brother-in-law, Theophilaktos Giannakopoulos of Wethersfield. Her sister-in-law, Aristoula Mantziaris of Wethersfield. Her niece, Mary Stavropoulos and husband Ted of Marlborough; her nephew, Angelo Giannakopoulos and wife Peggy of Newington; her niece Panayiota Anagnostopoulos and husband Nick of Alpine, New Jersey; her nephew Chris Mantziaris and wife Marilyn of Wethersfield. Also several beloved great nieces, nephews and cousins in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Virginia, Florida and Greece. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 11:00 AM, at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 433 Fairfield Ave., Hartford, with the Rev. Dr. George Zugravu officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford. Calling hours will be Tuesday, December 8, 2020, 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Tpk., Wethersfield. A Trisayion service will be Tuesday 6 p.m. at the funeral home. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com