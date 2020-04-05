Home

Egidia SMARRELLI


1932 - 2020
Egidia (Zaino) Smarrelli, 87, of Wethersfield, beloved wife of the late Mario Smarrelli, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Born in Popoli, province of Pescara, Italy on April 5, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Nerino and Antonietta Zaino. Egidia was a woman whose hands changed thousands of diapers in helping raise her grandchildren, knitted and sewed countless fabrics and garments, made the best meatballs in the world, and hand kneaded so much amazing pasta and gnocchi. So much love and hard work went into everything she did for her family. She will leave behind a great legacy. She leaves behind her three children, Giuseppe and Danielle Smarrelli of East Hartford, Antonio and Maria Smarrelli of Birmingham, Al and Morena and Antonio Cocolla of Newington; nine adored grandchildren and ten cherished great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers, Domenico and Lucia Zaino of Rocky Hill, Palmerino and Nicolina Zaino of Wethersfield and Berardino and Gianna Zaino of Wethersfield; one sister, Rita Dulitiis of Italy, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members, both in the U.S. and Italy. Funeral services and burial in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill will be private. Donations in Egidia's memory may be made to Connecticut Children's Medical Center, 82 Washington St, Hartford, CT 06106. To share a memory of Egidia with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020
